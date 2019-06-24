Which brings us, one recent spring afternoon, to Frankie & Johnny’s, a classic New Orleans neighborhood bar and restaurant, walls covered with Saints and Jazz Fest memorabilia. Joel Kinnaman, in town shooting an upcoming feature film, walks in, squinting in the transition from Louisiana sunshine to the bar’s dim lighting, to taste his first Cajun-style crawfish. Kinnaman was born and raised in Stockholm, and he looks it: 6’2″, blond-haired, and muscled like a Viking wagyu steer. He is familiar with our friend Procambarus clarkii from the annual ritual of Swedish crayfish parties, in which the critters are boiled in beer, sugar, and dill flower, then served cold. The parties are raucous affairs, to be sure, complete with funny hats and copious amounts of aquavit, but that’s still a long way from the unhinged carnage of a Louisiana boil, which resembles something you might see on one of your more lurid nature programs. In Sweden, there is a tradition of taking the removed head of each crayfish and placing it in a tidy stack—vaguely menacing, à la Colonel Kurtz, but still something of which Martha Stewart might approve. In Louisiana, the aftermath is more reminiscent of a zombie attack.

I’ve brought along a bottle of aquavit to ease Kinnaman’s introduction—“How dare you!” he says, jokingly, when he sees it’s a Danish brand instead of Swedish—but still. Our waitress brings over a round tray piled with bright red, steaming crawfish. Hearing that Kinnaman is a first-timer, she demonstrates the proper technique: Twist off head; press exposed cavity to mouth for a quick intake of spicy, crawfish-brain-scented brine; break the uppermost ring of tail shell and then pinch the bottom so that…she holds the exposed finger of tail meat toward Kinnaman. Without hesitation, he lunges forward, grabs it between his teeth, and gobbles it down. For the next hour, as we talk, I gape as he makes his way through the pile in front of him.