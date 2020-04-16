If there’s one thing we can all agree on during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that you can never have enough entertainment. From virtual vacations to cooking classes to dance lessons, people all across the world are getting creative. If you’re looking for some Friday evening plans this week, we suggest you grab yourself a beverage and tune in to the Virtual Apres Music Series featuring Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall and two-time Olympic gold medal U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who will both perform live via Facebook. And the best part? The whole Virtual Apres Music Series benefits Goggles for Docs.

If you’re unfamiliar with this the grassroots initiative, Googles for Docs aids hospital workers by providing them with eye protection as they treat COVID-19 patients. As of this writing, nearly 30,000 ski/snowboard goggles have been donated to hospitals and clinics in North America.

The two musicians will be playing a 30-45-minute apres-ski-style sets in their living rooms. The virtual concert will take place on Friday April 17 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

We’re guessing you have a pretty open calendar, so why not tune in and donate your old goggles to a worthy cause? All goggle and/or cash donations will go directly toward helping these frontline medical workers stay safe during this chaotic time. With so many personnel lacking the proper personal protective equipment (PPE), initiatives like Goggles for Docs can literally save the day.

