A selection of life advice from Matthew McConaughey’s much acclaimed book Greenlights. Who better to get wisdom from than the “redneck Buddha”?

Best Wisdom From Matthew McConaughey’s Book Greenlights

1. Know Who You Are (Not)

“The first step that leads us to our identity in life is usually not I know who I am, but rather I know who I’m not. Process of elimination. When we eliminate the options that don’t feed us, we eventually, almost accidentally have more options in front of us that do. Knowing who we are is hard. Eliminate who we’re not first, and we’ll find ourselves where we need to be.”

2. End Complacency

“The sooner we become less impressed with our life, our accomplishments, our career, our relationships, the prospects in front of us—the sooner we become less impressed and more involved with these things—the sooner we get better at them. We must be more than just happy to be here.”

3. Differentiate Macho From Masculine

“Man is never more masculine than after the birth of his first child. Not macho. Masculine. After his firstborn, a new father’s head, heart, and gut are more aligned than they have ever been…. He should engrave any instinct he has for the next six months—personal, financial, spiritual or career…. Bet it all and sweep the board.”

4. Begin to Transcend

“When mortal rewards are no longer enough to pay his rent, man becomes legend. Fish for yourself. Self-ish.”

