Looking For A Partner This Cuffing Season? A Dating Expert Shares Her Tips

Whether you’re looking for someone who shares your love of the outdoors, or to curl up on the couch by a roaring fire, there’s one thing for certain – dating has been thrown for a loop during the pandemic. While you might usually be mingling at the ski lodge or getting introduced to friends of friends at your favorite bar, you’re likely scanning your smartphone and browsing dating apps to find the perfect match this “cuffing season.”

In case you’re not down with the cool kids’ lingo, “cuffing season” is the period of time from about October – February when singles seek out a partner for the normally lonely winter months.

Cuffing season started earlier than ever this year, with those looking for a partner relying more than ever on their smartphone (and lots of data on their smartphone plans!) to find someone to spend their chilly fall and winter nights with. Lindsey Metselaar, dating expert and host of the popular ‘We Met At Acme’ podcast and Instagram account partnered with NET10 Wireless, a no-contract wireless service provider, to share some useful advice on how to find an ideal cuffing partner in today’s virtual-led dating scene.

Tip #1: Join the Party

Start looking around for virtual events that sound interesting to you. It’s quick and easy to join through your smartphone and most of these events have chat features so you can introduce yourself and meet new people.

Tip #2: Don’t be a ‘bad connection’

Put your dating apps to good use but make sure data limits don’t hold you back from finding new connections. A reliable phone plan like NET10 gives you the freedom you need to take control of your love life during cuffing season.

NET10 offers unlimited plans starting as low as $20 per month – and the $50 plan comes with 30GB of high-speed data then 2G, as well as free international calling – so you can swipe, message and coordinate virtual dates to find the perfect partner with ease no matter where you are.

Tip #3: Take Advantage of Social Media

With the virtual world at your fingertips, make sure you use it wisely! As you may be spending more time scrolling on social media, make the most of your time and don’t be afraid to reach out to someone who catches your eye. You can easily start a conversation by sending a funny meme or bringing up one of their recent posts. Social media is another dating app after all!

Tip #4: Invest in Tech

Whether you’ve reached the “Wanna Zoom?” phase or are still stuck sliding into each other’s DMs, you’ll need the latest smartphone to keep up with today’s tech-based dating. With NET10’s no fees phone payment plan, you can get the latest smartphones – such as great iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices – starting at less than $5 a month to find your new love interest with no contract and no deposit.

Not a NET10 customer? Switching is easy thanks to the Keep Your Own Phone program, which lets customers bring their own device to enjoy nationwide coverage on America’s largest and most dependable networks – all without the worry of a contract or mystery fees.

Be sure to keep these tips in mind as you seek out your ideal cuffing partner this season – and for more information on NET10 Wireless, visit NET10Wireless.com.

