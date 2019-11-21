



The wait is over—our list of the best tools, toys, and tech has finally arrived with our annual Gear of the Year issue.

From getting behind the wheel of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S to running trails in the Dynafit Feline Up Pro sneakers and upgrading our barbecue game with Traeger’s Ironwood Series 650 smoker, our contributors tested and tortured tons of products before narrowing it down to this year’s winners.

But the gear doesn’t end there: Our December issue has the coolest holiday gifts to help you find the perfect thing for everyone on your list this year. The adventurer in the family? Get him Danner’s Pub Garden boots. The whiskey connoisseur? He’ll love opening a bottle of Knob Creek’s Quarter Oak (and so will you). There’s even ideas for the gym rat, gadget guy, and the most badass Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer made out of Legos you’ll ever see. (Want more gift guides? Follow us over here.)

That’s not the only reason to celebrate our biggest issue of 2019. On this month’s cover: the A-lister who’s prepping for his most epic year yet, Mark Wahlberg.

“A lot of guys get called ‘The Hardest-Working Person in Hollywood,’’’ senior editor Marjorie Korn writes in our cover story. “But I wonder if I’m not sitting across from the real deal.”

“I give it my best and do everything that I need to do to be prepared, and if it doesn’t work, it’s not for lack of effort,” says Wahlberg, who’s starring in the upcoming Antoine Fuqua-directed Infinite, juggling his six business ventures, including his supplements company Performance Inspired, and still managing to fit in an early workout before most people’s alarms go off. “If I just show up and phone it in—like I’ve seen a lot of people do in the past—and then it doesn’t work, a lot of that is on me and what I didn’t give.”

You can read our cover story with Mark Wahlberg here and pick up our Gear of the Year Issue featuring interviews with Billy Dee Williams and Connie Britton, our Winter Fashion Report with Keegan-Michael Key, and plenty more—on a newsstand near you today.

