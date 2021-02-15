“You honestly never know what you’re going to get,” Zoeller tells me as we hike up to the Montana barrel. Zoeller, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, grew Jefferson’s Bourbon into an industry darling through exactly this type of experimentation. One of the company’s best-selling products is Jefferson’s Ocean, a bourbon that’s aged at sea for 18 months. Zoeller got the idea when he was hanging out with his friend Chris Fischer, a shark biologist and founder of Ocearch, an organization that tags great whites. The Ocearch team regularly heads out on tagging expeditions and Zoeller wondered what might happen to the whiskey if it was sloshing around in the tropical heat for a few months. So he convinced Fischer to let him strap three barrels on the deck of Ocearch’s 124-foot ship.

What came back was a young whiskey, in terms of its actual age, but one that tasted far older and more complex, full of caramel notes and a briny sweetness like aged rum. It was delicious. Zoeller soon figured out a way to commercialize the process by putting dozens of barrels on cargo ships with routes that cross the equator during their months-long journeys. Today, Jefferson’s has 20 products in its lineup, including a bourbon rested in French oak barrels that previously held cabernet wine and a barrel-aged Manhattan cocktail. Jefferson’s Ocean, however, is still the company’s most popular whiskey.

“When you have a story to tell about why it tastes the way it does, drinkers get it,” Zoeller says. “It just gives more meaning to it.” Creating a story through whiskey is the allure that drew the Ranch at Rock Creek to Jefferson’s Bourbon. Zoeller had some informal connections to the resort and after a visit he found himself shipping two full whiskey barrels to the property (there’s another tucked into a stage-coach used for tours). After Zoeller taps the hilltop barrel, whiskey starts pouring out in a tiny stream, dark and viscous. When we sample it, Zoeller seems surprised. “It did exactly the opposite of what I thought it would do,” he says. “Because it was stationary and cold for so long, I didn’t think it would do much.” There’s a spiciness to it, but it’s not harsh. Zoeller attributes the accelerated maturation to the sometimes ferocious winds on the ridgeline. The gales may have hit the platform with enough consistent force to create a vibration that caused the whiskey inside to slowly turn over and react with charred insides of the barrel.