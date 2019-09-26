There’s a good chance you start your day with our October cover star, Michael Strahan. The host of Good Morning America, the most-watched morning show on television, Strahan’s got an exhaustive list of projects on his plate, from co-hosting ABC’s GMA3: Strahan, Sara, & Keke to NFL pregame commentating to designing not one but two clothing lines. And that’s not even the half of it.

“I’ll be honest,” Strahan tells writer Patrick Sauer, “when you lay it all out, I’m not sure how I’m doing it all, other than having great people around me. It’s all part of a path going forward—not a career. The career was football.” Strahan tells Sauer that now “if something pops up that sounds cool, let me try it.”

Strahan’s the perfect person to kick off our MJ Guide to Getting Sh*t Done to jumpstart your fall productivity. We interviewed everyone from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk to our favorite woodworker-actor-comic Nick Offerman on the daily routines and habits they’ve adopted that will inspire you to crush any goal, whether that’s for work or for chilling out.

Our favorite spots to chill this fall? Brewpubs. In our new issue, we take you on a tour of America’s Best New Brewpubs with our annual Beer Report. Today’s craft breweries aren’t just for grabbing a great pint either. Now, they offer high-end, delicious foods, from dim sum and noodles to a tasty slice paired with a hoppy pale ale. But as writer Joshua Bernstein points out, you can find some of the best brewpubs near the slopes, the trailhead, or your adventure of choice, like Oskar Blues Grill & Brew near Rocky Mountain National Park or Maine’s Northern Outdoors Adventure Resorts’ Kennebec River Pub Brewery. In other words, they’re the best kind of pairing.

There’s even more to explore inside the October issue, including our feature on New Zealand rugby star Beauden Barrett and interviews with Ice-T and Naomie Harris—on newsstands everywhere today.