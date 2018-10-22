How Milo Ventimiglia Keeps His Cool

“I don’t know if it’s big network TV money,” Ventimiglia says with a laugh. The dude is said to make $85,000 an episode, but the cast is reportedly renegotiating right now. And they’ve got serious leverage: This Is Us is the only network show nominated for a best drama Emmy Award this year, and Ventimiglia is the show’s moral center. This Is Us was an out-of-the-box hit in the truest sense: A three-minute trailer for the show did Star Wars traffic when it was posted online in 2016.

When asked why viewers connect so strongly with the show, Ventimiglia talks about family dynamics and how we’re all alike despite our differences, blah blah blah. But the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, has another theory: “Milo’s nudity.” No joke: In the trailer—and in the pilot—Ventimiglia’s bare ass is basically the first thing you see.

“My ass actually precedes my face,” he tells me. Still, he was nominated for lead actor in a drama series—twice—competing against Ed Harris in Westworld and Jason Bateman from Ozark, among others. Says Ventimiglia, laughing again: “I think my ass got nominated for the Emmy.”

IT MUST BE SAID: The dude is built like a Major League prospect, as if his biceps are actively trying to escape from beneath a snug black T-shirt. When he moved to this area in 2002, he fit right in. It was a sleepy, surf community then for people who couldn’t afford Santa Monica. Now it’s part of a booming tech corridor—Silicon Beach. He actually tried to buy the plot next door but got outbid by a developer paying in cash. “Google, Yahoo, all the tech companies from up north in Silicon Valley are moving down here. And all these kids—younger than us— have money to spend on whatever they think is fucking cool.”