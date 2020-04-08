Neighborhood Heroes: Michael Merjanian, Emergency Medicine Physician

Brian Christenson, Blinking Owl Distillery Donate to Blinking Owl's Initiatives Here

Name: Brian Christenson

Title: Chief Executive Owl, Blinking Owl Distillery

Location: Santa Ana, Calif.

Years on the Job: 5

MJ: How has your work changed in the last two weeks?

BRIAN CHRISTENSON: It’s drastically changed. Our entire logistics has switched over from production of vodkas, aquavit, gin and whiskies to producing hand sanitizer full-time. This means sourcing new ingredients, new bottles/packaging, new equipment, and a new process which requires a lot of improvising and learning on the fly.

What’s the greatest challenge at hand right now?

Not being able to produce enough hand sanitizer to meet demand, which also means we can’t get it to as many people as we would like to.

Do you feel at-risk or threatened?

I think we all feel a bit at risk and uneasy from the unknown of this pandemic. Those feelings do not overpower the overwhelming response of gratitude and support we are receiving daily from the community, who are encouraging and thanking us daily. It really propels us forward.

Do you recognize any signs of hope?

The overwhelming positive response from people who are donating material, time and money. It is amazing to see and experience the support, kindness and willingness from people all over who want to contribute to our efforts.

Do you feel that people should be working right now? How can folks help in all this?

I do not have a good answer other than try to do what the experts ask for the greater good of us all. We are trying to do what we can by making hand sanitizer, while also doing what we can to limit the risk of exposure to our staff, customers and community. Hopefully this is providing something of value to everyone during these strange, uncertain times.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!