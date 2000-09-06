New ‘Epstein: Devil in Darkness’ Podcast Gives Listeners the Unedited Story Behind the Death of Jeffrey Epstein

Check out the trailer for Epstein: Devil in Darkness above and be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss a single episode!

This could get interesting. A new podcast, Epstein: Devil in Darkness, promises to give listeners the full, unedited story behind the life and mysterious death of Jeffrey Epstein. The groundbreaking series ó done in real-time as investigators uncover details about Epsteinís illicit crimes and coverups ó will feature exclusive interviews with people from Epsteinís inner circle.

The producers behind Epstein put together a team of investigators tasked with uncovering survivors of the deceased, disgraced American financier’s heinous acts. They also discovered stunning never-before-seen evidence and hidden legal documents, and the new podcast offers exclusive interviews with psychologists, attorneys and journalists about the case that ignited new attention from the world when Epstein died in federal custody.

For the very first time, listeners will hear from Epsteinís longtime chauffeur about what he claims to have seen behind closed doors. Plus, the woman who says she helped recruit Epsteinís group of young massage therapists at his New Mexico compound breaks her silence in the new series. In addition, Epstein’s jail mate ó who witnessed his first attempt at suicide only three weeks before his death ó will reveal what really happened in an exclusive interview.

Epstein: Devil In Darkness is produced by the creators of Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood, which earned over 10 million unique downloads and more than 50 million media impressions worldwide as one of the most downloaded podcast series of 2018.† The series was also named to Apple Podcasts’ Most Downloaded New Shows of 2018 and received a 2019 Webby Best Series honoree nod from the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. You may have seen the series†featured on national television programs including Dr. Phil and The Today Show.

Epstein: Devil In Darkness launches September 12 with new episodes every Thursday.