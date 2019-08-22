NFL Superstar Russell Wilson Covers Our September Issue





The wait for the 2019 football season is finally over. We huddled up to give you our 15 Bold, Brilliant, and Totally Bankable NFL Predictions for the year (nope, the Patriots won’t win the Super Bowl, and Aaron Rodgers is definitely having his best season).

Meanwhile, writer Tricia Romano headed to the Pacific Northwest to catch up with the biggest quarterback in the game, Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. In the story, which you can read here, we cover everything from Wilson’s love of the Emerald City, politics (“I’m not into politics, I’m into people: How do you make the world a better place, so you bring people together and not apart”), and that 2015 Super Bowl interception.

This football season’s not the only thing that will be electric—just take a look at the plug-in electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire. It’s just one of the hottest new tools, toys, and tech in our annual Style and Design issue that’s changing everyday products with serious innovation—and looking cool as hell in the process.

“It was exciting to experience, for sure, to show up on my first day in 2010, and somebody put a battery pack in front of me,“ says Ben McKinley, Harley-Davidson’s design manager, electric vehicles. “Nobody at that time was thinking Harley-Davidson would be considering something like that.”

We selected 32 other cutting-edge products for the new issue, including ROKA’s Barton shades that offer a better grip for your next race, the 2020 McLaren GT supercar begging for a road trip, and LG’s Signature OLED TV R9, that disappears when you’re done watching the game.

Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find senior editor J.R. Sullivan’s gripping feature, “Dirty Work,” about a Tennessee coal plant accident and its aftermath that you won’t be able to forget.

Get all of this and more in our new September issue, on stands everywhere now.