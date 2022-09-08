Nick Kroll, comedic powerhouse and man of many voices behind Big Mouth and Human Resources, returns to the big screen in the star-studded thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Real Quick

Guilty pleasure? Cheetos.

Cheetos. 2nd favorite Nick? Tsar Nicholas II, who we explore in History of the World, Part 2.

Tsar Nicholas II, who we explore in History of the World, Part 2. Language I wish I could speak? Sign.

Sign. “Too much tuna.” Was this a metaphor in disguise? Not metaphorical. I’m mildly allergic, so any tuna is too much.

Men’s Journal: Don’t Worry Darling looks very creepy. How does Nick Kroll wind up in a psychological horror flick?

Nick Kroll: Pretty inexplicably. One day I’m reading the trades about Olivia Wilde making this thriller with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, etc., and thinking, “Boy, I’d love to be in that.” A week later, I get the pinch-me call.

Is starring in a ’50s-era thriller with Harry Styles as thrilling as it sounds?

When you’re on set with some of the world’s most stunning people, you can feel a little—“Uh, how am I here?” Then you move past it. Harry’s such a smart, funny, hardworking, grounded guy. He just happens to be very talented and easy on the eyes.

Scary movies are now attracting big names in comedy. Is there a trapdoor between fear and laughter that’s not just reserved for Jordan Peele?

There’s a weird crossover somewhere. I think part of it has to do with surprise. When you’re caught off guard it can make you laugh, but take it a few more pointed steps and—whoops. I see it with my child. A little surprise is a giggle. Too much is tears.