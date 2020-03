Grow Your Own

Indoor planting is fun. With a few seeds and some materials from around the house, you can plant indoors and watch them sprout. Then in a few weeks, you can start hardening off certain crops and eventually plant them outside.

Check this handy map for your zone and the last frost date for winter or spring. And if things really go south, you can live on your own spinach come May.

