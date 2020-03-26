Pandemic Parenting: Home Schooling, Safe Outings, and Managing Free Time

If You Build It, They Will Play

(Well, your own kids. Keep the rest of the neighborhood out for now.) If you are lucky enough to have a yard (or even a garage), you’re going to have to face the fact that it isn’t going to be featured in Dwell Magazine anytime soon.

Let the kids create, play and build in these spaces. This is the time to sacrifice your lawn, garden, or “man cave” for a makeshift kickball field, epic pillow fort, dance floor, tree house, skate ramp, chalk art, or rope swing. You’ll have all summer to clean up the mess.

