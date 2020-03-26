Pandemic Parenting: Home Schooling, Safe Outings, and Managing Free Time

Safe Outings

Let’s be really clear about this. We are all in a position to slow the spread of the coronavirus. No matter how you dice it, life is drastically altered for the next month or two. It’s up to us to stop the spread by being smart in our family outings, or seven-year-olds will be out of school through eighth grade graduation.

Heading outside in a responsible manner is key. We can’t stress this enough: don’t congregate. But getting out for a walk, surf, hike, climb, paddle, or picnic will do wonders for the family. That may mean finding less than ideal conditions or times of day that there are less people out.

