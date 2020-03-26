Pandemic Parenting: Home Schooling, Safe Outings, and Managing Free Time

Shakers and Bakers

Given the opportunity, most kids will jump at some kind of meal making, specifically if it involves cracking eggs and licking icing off the spoon. There is no overall food shortage in the country—Farmers, truckers, grocers and delivery folks are all still essential workers. You should be able to order ingredients. Let’s just hope every sector of the supply chain stays healthy.

If anything, it’s an opportunity to slow life down and focus on food—homemade dishes, conversations about ingredients, where our food comes from and simply sitting down together. There has never been a better time for teaching the art of home economics. (Just make sure to keep a proportionate number of jumping jacks to cupcakes.)

