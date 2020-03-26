Pandemic Parenting: Home Schooling, Safe Outings, and Managing Free Time

Sneak in Some Extra Curriculum

Something to keep in mind—with the U.S. educational curriculum now putting so much emphasis on math, our children are being taught less history and geography than we were.

You can’t take them to a NASA Visitors’ Center, the Liberty Bell, or the Wright Brothers’ Memorial right now, but you can take the time to teach them an awful lot about the things that interest both of you. Maybe this is an opportunity to catch them up on historical events that you’re all particularly interested in. That can apply to sports, geography, books or music.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!