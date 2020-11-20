I have somewhere around 35 different cameras. Taking photographs is one of my favorite hobbies. I bought an Ansco Autoset when I got The Right Stuff, because that was the camera that John Glenn took into space. He picked it up after walking into a store in Cocoa Beach, looking for something lightweight with automatic exposure, and took some of the first photos in space with it. But my go-to camera—and my favorite to shoot with—is my Rolleiflex 2.8F. Everything is amazing about it, from how the pictures look to how it feels in my hands.

