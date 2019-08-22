The breakfast itself is something of a charade. Wilson’s meal has already been specially prepared beforehand. A plastic container with coconut yogurt is placed in front of him, to accommodate his low-carb, high-protein, dairy-free, gluten-free diet. Nonetheless, a severely starstruck waitress appears and, seemingly awed to be in Wilson’s presence, proceeds to describe the menu in excruciating detail, down to the mascarpone whipped into the eggs. She goes on for almost four minutes, and it becomes painful to watch.

“You’re selling me hard here, I like that,” says Wilson good-naturedly, appeasing the waitress by ordering a side of bacon.

After she leaves, we wait a beat. He smiles.

“Wow,” I say. “Is it like this everywhere you go?”

“Yes,” he says, and chuckles.

In Seattle, Wilson is the people’s king. Ever since coming home with the Super Bowl ring in 2014, he can do no wrong in the Emerald City. And he adores the city in return. “I love the vision of Seattle,” he says. “The vision of business, success, newness. Of new start-ups and new ideas. I love the actual literal view of Seattle. Like the vision when you fly in, how beautiful it is.”

He grew up far from here, in Richmond, Virginia. Sports run in the family: He has an older brother who played football and baseball at the University of Richmond and a younger sister who plays basketball for Stanford. His mother worked as a nurse, and his late father, Harrison, played football and baseball at Dartmouth and briefly made the San Diego Chargers, but was cut and became a lawyer.

Until sixth grade, he was a “bad” kid, he tells me, a bully. (I have a hard time ever believing that Wilson has ever been a bad anything.) “I was going to church to see the cute girls,” he says, impishly, “and then in sixth grade, I had a dream that my dad passed away. And that Sunday, I went to church, and I just start bawling all of sudden. And that’s when my life kind of changed.” That, he says, is when he fell in love with Jesus.