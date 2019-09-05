Pizza, Ice Cream, and ‘Ravenous’ Fans: Why Russell Wilson Loves Seattle

Russell Wilson loves the Emerald City. The Super Bowl–winning, deep ball-throwing quarterback has been with the Seahawks since 2012, and he’s owned property in Bellevue, an easy car ride across the lake from Seattle, since 2015.

“What I love most about Seattle is the vision of Seattle,” Wilson told Men’s Journal behind the scenes at our cover shoot, “from the businesses that people create to the ideas.”

Wilson grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and went to college first at North Carolina State University and then at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He played for NC State’s football team, the Wolfpack, for three years and then played for the Wisconsin Badgers for one. He’s been all around the U.S., but Seattle was a new experience for him.

He says that he sticks to his fitness regimen pretty strictly, but he did clue us into a few of his favorite cheat day spots in town. “I can’t tell you too many because I don’t want you all showing up all at once,” he said.

Via Tribunali, a Neapolitan joint, is where he likes to go for a slice of pizza. It has three locations around Seattle: one in Capitol Hill, another in Georgetown, and another in Queen Anne. None of them are close to CenturyLink Stadium, so fans hoping to pick up a pie on their way to or from a game might be in for a drive.

“For ice cream, I love Hello Robin,” Wilson continued. “If I’m looking for a nice treat, that’s where I go.” Hello Robin is a cookie shop on 19th Ave. E, but they do ice cream scoops as well, and their claim to fame is their ice cream sandwich.

Fans hoping to see Wilson in any of those Seattle restaurants might be disappointed—the man is ripped, and pizza and cookies aren’t going to keep him in shape.

“I’m trying to stay away from those two places though, right now, just because I’m trying to make sure my fitness is at the highest level,” he said.

But his love for Seattle goes way beyond food—it’s the people, too. “What I love about Seahawks fans is they’re the most ravenous, crazy, best-believing fans there is in the world.” he said. “That’s what makes it so special.”

Under head coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks will begin their 44th NFL season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8 at home, and you can bet the fans will be just as raucous as ever. Until then, check out our full interview with Russell in the video above, and don’t miss our profile on him in the September issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.