Snowboarding Pays Tribute to Jake Burton: The Community Remembers

Riders, photographers, and industry members have taken to social media to pay their respects to one of the most influential people to ever strap in, Burton founder Jake Burton.
The first time I stepped on a snowboard in 1982 it was a Burton and most likely shaped by Jake himself. The first time I rode a chairlift was 1987 in Vermont and most likely Jake was behind making that happen in one way or another. The last few years I had gotten to know Jake personally through his wife @donnacarpenter who is on the board of @protectourwinters . We hit it off right away and always had the best conversations. I am so grateful I got to know Jake personally and see his stoke and passion for snowboarding first hand. I know I am not alone when I say his work changed my life. It is sad to see him go, but it was a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers to his family. Tomorrow afternoon the @jonessnowboards staff will celebrate his life by going snowboarding. If you are in the area come join the celebration at Alpine Meadows, 2pm. #rideonjake @jakeburton77
Jake at home 2015 // Rest easy my dude and thank you for all your generosity, positivity and progression you brought not just to the sub culture but to so many lives around the world. You opened the door and created the one thing that brought so many of us together which created the first community I had ever been apart of, at age 6, which is now a fam and has brought incredible people into my life. Without your creation and circle my life would have taken a drastic turn. Not only did you continue to push and create but you made things like the CHILL program happen, getting under privileged youth on the snow and into the mountains. You are a true hero. Your vision and energy was next to none and I know we will keep it going from first chair to after dusk. My heart goes out to Donna, George, Taylor and Timmy . To the father of snowboarding- rest easy ⚡️🏂👤❄️🖤🌹
When most people hear the name Burton they instantly think of snowboarding. For me Burton is Jake, a friend, an inventor, a pioneer, and truly, The Godfather of a sport that he helped to create. I am deeply saddened by the loss of Jake’s passing. He might be gone from this place but I’d like to think he is ripping it up with Craig Kelly and Jahmil Kahn in the most heavenly powder.
It started with a Punch 133 and the Backhill line. I desperately wanted the Balance 144 but was too small. The catalog each fall was the Bible/Torah/Koran all rolled into one. The 99’ US Open was Woodstock for an 11 year old. A simple weekend activity quickly grew into passion, soon becoming the essence of life. Thank you Jake for changing the course of history for us all. Condolences to the Carpenters and entire @burtonsnowboards family. #rideonjake
My heart goes out to Donna and the entire Burton family on Jake’s passing. He’s the father of snowboarding, an incredible man and I’m honored to call him my friend… Words cannot capture how grateful I am to Jake. He’s been such an instrumental figure in my life and career. He believed in me at a very early age, and put so much of himself along with the Burton brand behind me. Jake supported me in every way possible. We shared a lot of incredible moments, but one moment at the last winter Olympics meant the world to me … Jake embraced me and told me how proud he was of me and my career, and I’ll never forget that. I will do what I can to help carry his legacy forward. Jake helped pave the way for snowboarders across the world to pursue their dreams, and his impact on snowboarding will live on in all of us. Ride on Jake 🙏🏻❤️#snowboarding
When I look back, my life was always exciting, simple and financially secure. For the most part I have to thank Jake Burton for that. I felt like I always was part of big projects at Burton. Seeing now my social network tributing love and respect of the influence you had on all of us is evident of the purpose but also the fulfillment you lend to our dreams. Thanks Jake for #riderdrivensnowboarding. My condolences to the Carpenter Family. Picture taken by @richardwalch / @birgit_gruber
Jake, your influence touched us all, and changed our lives for the better. The Milo Crew all had a chance to meet this guy last winter, and it was quite the treat. Thank you for everything you’ve done for snowboarding throughout the years. Our heart goes out to the Burton-Carpenter family ❤️
Oh man…. can’t imagine snowboarding became this popular as be part of Olympic without your passion for snowboarding and love for family and riders and workers and fans and……. snowboard industry is crying today, hope it was cold enough that make all’s tear into the snow. Rest and Relax in Peace, @jakeburton77 thank you so much for the impact in snowboard culture and all these good times!! 📸 & 🤜🏻✨🤛🏻by @chocorompe
Our X Games family would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Jake Burton Carpenter’s family, the Burton Snowboards family and everyone in the action sports community that has been impacted by Jake’s legacy. Jake will forever be in our hearts. #RideonJake ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo by Johannes Kroemer/Getty Images
Damn. Cheers Jake. Love you so much brother. Thank you for your unparalleled mentorship, endless generosity, and for making us feel like family over the years. Enjoy those pow turns with the rest of the best up there. Your legacy will live on forever… that we can assure you. Ride on hero. 🙏🏻🏂❤️🙏🏻
The heart is heavy today. This man Jake Burton. Where to even begin. There is too much to say. Your passion and dedication to shaping the culture. Your generosity. Your relentless spirit. Your ability to fall and get back up. The manner in which you quietly yet loudly, championed others. Rock Star. You took no days off of life. Your stoke remained childlike to the end. You treated every powder day like it was the first. You mentored so many. You made it possible for those of us who chose to adopt an act of play as a lifestyle, to actually be taken seriously. We will miss you so damn much Jake. Rest In Peace, Power and Powder!!! #rideonjake 🙏🏾 🏂
Thank You Jake.. Thank you for the priceless memories, people and best frends in my life snowboarding has brought on. Forever grateful. I’ve always been in awe when around you because of your admiration for life, living it to the fullest, passion for sport and the lifestyle associated. Your personality as a whole – It will forever live on in all of us. I’ll miss you. Thoughts go out to the Burton Family and everyone affected… Much Love.
@jakeburton77 Rest easy my friend.. We sent him a video to get better only two weeks ago and I wrote under how awsm it is to see our kids roll up to school with a big smile from snowboarding all weekend and that millions around the world experience the same stoke every day because of #snowboarding . Something he created and worked so hard to make it what it is today. Still one of my favorite days was when he called up the whole team to skip practice at the US OPEN and go shred around the mountain all together. Jake will live as long as snowboarding exists but it is way to soon that he left to ride the powder above.
Thank you Jake. For your inspiration, passion, creativity and vision… for it has truly impacted my life and the life of many others. There are few who walk this Earth who’s passion is able to spread joy the way you have. 🙏🏻 My heart goes out to @donnacarpenter, the boys and the entire @burtonsnowboards family. May you find endless pow runs up in the sky.🖤 #rip #jakeliveson #goat
🙌🏼 YA JAKE! Thanks for everything you did and all of the people you supported, both directly and indirectly! I’m grateful to be a snowboarder and you played such a major role in helping blaze a trail that allows me to live the life I will never take for granted. Cheers to you, Fine Sir… I know your in a more comfortable place now. My heart goes out to the global family you leave behind. No doubt, see you in the forest this winter🤘🏽…
Today is a sad day. Snowboarding has lost it’s true founding father, @jakeburton77. I know I speak for so many people when I say how much gratitude we have for what he did for the sport. I am also so personally grateful for having been part of the @burtonsnowboards family for 15 years of my life. As a kid I never imagined I’d actually become a pro snowboarder, let alone become a pro for Burton. What a place to be. Thank you Jake and @donnacarpenter for the opportunities you gave us all. I even met my beautiful wife thanks to @burtonsnowboards. My thoughts are with Donna and his family today and as life moves forward. The sport’s world has lost one of its most authentic figures. Ride on Jake. I hope there’s perfect pow where you are now.
My condolences go out to Donna and Jake’s family today. As I remember Jake today, the first emotions that rush thru me are gratitude and respect. This picture is up at Tuckerman’s Ravine in New Hampshire it was 1987. I am sure JG was lurking around the corner or already at the top of Lunch Rocks. I remember being a bit freaked out when Jake and Tom Sims would get into heated debates at the Nationals back in the 80’s. That East Coast / West Coast rivalry in those early years was so healthy. I appreciate Jake’s dedication and vision to get snowboarding on the ski areas for the first time. Going to court to fight for Craig Kelly, who does that? As an entrepreneur, that guy took so many beat downs with the growth and change in the snowboarding industry over the years. Jake- thanks for never going public when that was the craze. I can’t imagine all the careers that started at Burton Snowboards for people. Thank you. Thank you for believing in me as a photographer and giving me the opportunity to shoot with Noah Brandon and Jason Ford when they first signed on with Burton and time with Jeff Brushie, Andy Coghlan and so many other special people. Thanks for all the amazing catalog shoots that got me around the world multiple times. I remember that time when you busted your leg in Valle Nevado and we had to run around the hotel to collect cash to pay for a heli-flight for you to get to a hospital in Santiago. John Colonna shared some great stories with me at Baldface last year. The positive impact you had on others is your living legacy. @burtonsnowboards #legend #jakeburton #tuckermansravine #RIP @jakeburton77 #fuckcancer #rideonjake
Jake, you were an inspiration to all, and made a large impact on me. You helped to carve a path through this crazy life that has allowed me to be where I am today. Your generosity, creativity, and approach towards life are a few small pieces I will carry with me forever. I truly believe wherever you are now, you are enjoying it to the fullest. Rest well my friend.
I’ll never forget the first time I got to hang out with Jake. I was 11 or 12 and in the car with him and Taylor. It was around opening day at Stowe and it was a misty, rainy night. Jake drove Taylor and I to get nachos that were ready-to-bake. Jake insisted on playing hip hop and I never had met an adult at that time who liked music other than classic rock. Then he said words I will never forget with the excitement of a kid. As he looked at the temperature gauge in the car he said something along the lines of, “It’s 39 degrees out, once it hits 38 degrees snow starts to form so we might get a powder day soon” and I could see how much even that one degree difference meant to him. For me it proved you didn’t need it to be below freezing to snow and I didn’t need to live constrained by common lore, science was the powder hound I never knew. From that moment on the Carpenters treated me as family and kept me close to and stoked on snowboarding. Eventually I went on to ride for Burton for a bit, who provided opportunities for myself and many that wouldn’t have been there otherwise. I am forever grateful for that time of life. This is the last time I got to spend time with Jake a few years ago right before they released Step-On bindings. With the same expression as the potential of snow forming, I could tell he truly believed and loved this product he helped develop and create. It’s no wonder why he influenced so many of us, because he was truly a believer. With a heavy heart I hope that Jake and my friend Sam get to share some turns now as today marks for me a celebration of influential people in my life. One day we will all ride together again and in the mean time you’re always going to be here with us in our hearts and souls. Jake and Sam Forever. Thank you for this memory @statusproject ❤️
I started surfing the earth when I was 6 years old. My first board was a Burton and the rest is history… I feel so fortunate to have known Jake and the Carpenter family. He is a true legend and pioneer. It’s heartbreaking 💔 to lose such special people, and I’m sending positive energy & thoughts to his family and friends… I’m also more motivated than ever to help continue his legacy @burtonsnowboards and carry the torch 🔥 with others to get people standing sideways, surfing the earth, making friends and cultivating experiences that shape people’s lives! Just as he did mine… Thank you Jake, truly… along with @donnacarpenter and the Burton snowboards family you have shaped my entire life for the better and I’m beyond thankful. #rideonjake Ride In Peace 🏂 ☮️
Thanks for paving the way Jake. You’ve helped shape the lives of so many through this amazing thing called snowboarding. Truly grateful to have found this slippery piece of wood to surf on. ❤️ “It’s a real good sport, I hope everyone gets into it because it’s pretty safe, a lot of fun, there’s a lot of speed and you can definitely surf the snow.” – @jakeburton77 RIP 🙏
Jake Burton & Tom Sims. Purgatory, Colorado. 1988. Photo by Bud Fawcett. In the lead up to the 1989 World Championships at Breckenridge, the two forefathers of snowboarding met at a qualifying event called the Purgatory Trials. Master photographer Bud Fawcett, sensing the gravity of the moment, convinced the two to pose for a photo. He shot just four frames. In the others, he says, the two were looking at each other, shuffling their feet awkwardly. In this one though, their smiles make it clear, we’re all in this together. #RideOnJake #TomSims
Much gratitude to the life you lived @jakeburton77 really beyond words to how you shaped our movement/culture. Thank you for paving the way and we will do our best to continue to shape snowboarding with the same spirit of fun, self expression and creativity that you lead woth, you have given so many permission to live into this wonderful community. Thank you. #jakeburton
It was not this one… But it looked just like it. My parents got it for me second hand out of the paper. It was a season old. It was 1987 and I was 14. What Jake Burton was doing in Manchester Vermont helped open a new dimension to every skateboarder I knew. It changed us forever. Our condolences to the Carpenter family and the @burtonsnowboards family ♥️🙏 ♥️ Thanks Jake RIP
Thank you Jake. I’m just one of millions whose life was changed by the passion you had. Forever grateful for all my experiences and years working at Burton. My thoughts go out to the Carpenter family and the whole extended Burton family worldwide. His legacy is one of having fun and we can all keep that going.
Don’t know where I’d be in life if you had not took me under your wing when you did. You gave me the encouragement and support I needed in such a crucial time in my life as you’ve done for so many others. You helped me see the world and nurtured my creative spirit. You made me feel so proud the past few times we connected, I’m so thankful I used those moments to tell you how much you meant to me while you were here. I looked up to you like a father figure and will be forever grateful for all you’ve done for snowboarding and the unmeasurable impact you made on my life. I will never forget the day you took me to Stowe, just me and you solo shred mission, you showed me all your secret pow stashes, I got to ride behind you, It was a dream. We listened to Tupac on the way home in the truck. The dad I never had. Love you Jake. Your influence is forever.
I was given a hand me down Burton cara Beth burnside board from my cousin when I was 12 and my life was never the same. In later years I would get to meet you and laugh alongside you. A memory I will not soon forget. Thanks Jake. Condolences to everyone who was influenced by you- which is a good portion of the people I know in life. And again, I probably wouldn’t know them without your influence. 💓💐
Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes… the ones who see things differently — they’re not fond of rules… You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can’t do is ignore them because they change things… they push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do. — Steve Jobs Thank you for giving me the life I live. R.I.P Jake 🙏🏼
Man did he LOVE snowboarding! Thank you Jake Burton for your love and contribution to not just snowboarding but to the many lives you touched through snowboarding. My phone started going off at 7:30am with the news of Jake passing away. I honestly don’t know what to say or feel other than I know that many many people are deeply saddened at this sudden news. My thoughts and prayers are with Jake’s family and close friends in this time. The beautiful thing is that he lived a full life and there is SO much to celebrate in his honor and memory. Legends NEVER die! #burtonsnowboards #jakeburton #legendsneverdie
Whitelines magazine @whitelines_snowboarding_mag published a bunch of my old photos last month in their winter 19/20 annual. In a lot of ways Jake Burton was a hero to all of us. RIP Jake @burton Tom @sims_snowboards and #craigkelly. Picture of Jake and Tom on the right is from 1988 Purgatory Trials @skipurg – Craig Kelly image was from @tellurideski. #snowboarding #snowboard #snowboardlegends #jakeburton #tomsims #whitelines
FOR JAKE: For Jake Burton Carpenter, 1954-2019. ❄️ I only met Jake Burton one time. 2001. I was with Jeff Baker and Dave England in our rental car, pulling into a Stratton parking lot, and we couldn’t find “The Green Room” to meet up with our buddies. I saw a lone guy walking with his board, and pulled alongside him and asked, “Excuse me, sir, we’re looking for The Green Room?” And the guy walks up to my window, takes off his goggles and starts giving us directions. And it’s Jake, and just as he looks away to tell us where to go, I quickly look back at Jeff and Dave and say, “Right to the top, fellas, right to the top.” And we said thanks and made our way to the joint. The FIRST person we talked to in Vermont was THE Jake Burton. The Vermont hero. The snowboarding hero. So fucking cool. I’ll never forget that awesome, little moment. ❄️ I saw my first Burton ad in 1986. Didn’t get my first 151 Backhill until 1987. That board changed my whole life. And I have to thank Jake Burton for that. A hero of mine when I was a rat kid, and a hero to millions. He built the sport. And the gear. And the lifestyle. And the fun of shredding with your buddies down ANY HILL, anywhere in the world. ❄️ Thank you, Jake. ❄️ #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton #jakeburton
Pics from a day spent riding at @stowemt with Jake Burton Carpenter while I was working for @snowboardermag. I have a heavy heart today with the news of Jake’s passing. Growing up in snowboarding he was known as the father of snowboarding… but growing up in Stowe, VT, the town he and his family lived in, he was a friend. With heavy roots in snowboarding I would not be doing what I am doing today without the sport. Thanks Jake for paving a path for so many people. My heart goes out to the Carpenter family and all the extended family at @burton. #rideonjake
