Snowboarding Pays Tribute to Jake Burton: The Community Remembers

Riders, photographers, and industry members have taken to social media to pay their respects to one of the most influential people to ever strap in, Burton founder Jake Burton.

We will keep updating this post as more and more continue to post their memories and more.

View this post on Instagram My HERO ❤️ A post shared by Mark McMorris (@markmcmorris) on Nov 22, 2019 at 9:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @davedowning on Nov 21, 2019 at 9:48am PST

View this post on Instagram Thank You @jakeburton77 For Everything You Have Done ❤️ A post shared by Halldor Helgason (@halldor_helgason) on Nov 21, 2019 at 10:57am PST

View this post on Instagram Thank you Jake. Forever grateful. ❤️ A post shared by Snow Park Tech (@snowparktech) on Nov 21, 2019 at 10:43am PST

Check back for more updates.

