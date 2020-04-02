Social Media Posts That’ll Warm Your Heart Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Let’s face it. We’re going on Week Three of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) essentially running our lives. We’ve been asked to stay at home, we’ve been urged to not come within six feet of other people, grocery stores have turned into mad houses, and countless business are being forced to close their doors. It’s truly an unprecedented time that’s testing the fortitude of the entire world.

While some might describe our state of affairs as bleak, we’ve seen powerful rays of light bursting through the somber news. Simple reminders that no matter how challenging the circumstances, beautiful acts of community and compassion are still happening every single day.

Here are just a few of the social media posts we found that are assuring our faith in humanity, and most importantly, giving us a reason to smile during this time of isolation.

Stay safe out there, please follow the CDC guidelines, don’t forget to smile at your neighbor, and we’ll all get through this… together.