Social Media Posts That’ll Warm Your Heart Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

View this post on Instagram

HELP: I’m so bad at these things!!!!!! 😳⁣ ⁣ I’m strongly debating doing one of these every day right now and “vandalizing” (vandalettering?) my neighbourhood with positivity. ✍🏻❤️ (Would you join in and do some in your neighbourhood if I challenged you?! Tag me if you do!!!!! 😍) ⁣ HELP THOUGH: what should my next quote be?! 🤔 I’m so bad at coming up with these!!⁣ ⁣ Put your suggestion below and I might just letter it tomorrow! 🙌🏻⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ✍🏻: @crayola chalk⁣ ⁣ #handlettering#handmadefont#covid19#positivity#lovenotes#wereallinthistogether#letteringvideo#chalklettering#chalkart#sidewalkart#sidewalkchalk#chalkcalligraphy#calligraphy#fauxcalligraphy#coronavirus#quarantine#selfisolation#socialdistancing#loveoneanother#bekind⁣#chalkthewalk#crayola#ottawaisinthistogether