On Creative Solutions …

Megan Kantor:

“We were nervous the whole time about crossing borders, or that there would be mandatory quarantines. It felt very uneasy to be traveling. And for everything to be upended to quickly … But as we were on our way to our safe spot, I started to realize that none of my other friends in Moab had a place to go and so I was brainstorming about how we could potentially match up people with people who might have an extra space in their driveway.

“So we made a spreadsheet, we made it available online, and we basically just asked people to provide info if they had a space available. So we launched that same day and shared on social media and we got a lot of people signing up for it and interested so that was really encouraging to see.”

Hannah:

“For the variety of people that live on the road and have different setups, they have different requirements. We wanted to make something easy to use that’s really searchable so that you can see what’s available on a map and plan your travel.”

