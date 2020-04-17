On Self-Isolating …

Michael Weybret: Writer, Photographer

Rig: 1988 Chinook Conversion

Location: San Diego, CA

“After they closed down parks and beaches, you could still go for a walk through the neighborhood. It just needs to feel like you’re outside for a reason. There’s so much guilt associated with any time you leave your house. You can still social distance but it doesn’t feel like the safest option. [Living out of your car] is like this weird blend of being dependent on everything, but also so much guilt. If you’re hanging out in my van, you are lying down in my bed. So it’s not like I’m up and about and walking around, it was as if I were to stay in bed all day if I were to stay in my car. Just staying home is barely an option for me, I would get bed sores if I were just to stay home all day.”

Ryan Robinson:

“Living in my van does mean that I need to get outside more. When people ask me how it’s going, I say ‘well, go put a light in your closet and shut the door for two weeks’ [laughs]. In a certain light I feel really fortunate. I know the area pretty well so I know the trails that are less populated. So I’ll go to those places and avoid the others. I just have to be smart and not hurt myself.”

