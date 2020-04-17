On Survivalism …

Ryan Robinson: Professional Highliner

Rig: 1986 Chevy g20 Van

Location: Sacramento, CA

“I’ve always been very aware of and interested in preparation, so this wasn’t really (one) a big deal for me and (two) that much preparation because I’m always kind of ready. When I was younger I was obsessed with “oh sh*t” packs. I always have one or two of those in my van and it has everything. My brother is a doctor so he always taught me how to do stitches and use a stapler, all the basic medical stuff. I have a little pack inside my backpack for all of that, and I have rations for like two months.”

Ryan Grable: Artist, Designer

Rig: 2004 Mercedes Sprinter

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

“I’m being safe, I’m still acknowledging the severity of this. [But I welcome that challenge] of extreme minimalism and surviving and doing what you gotta do. I would happily wash my clothes in a bucket. There are still spots, sure. Not many where I can roam. But you just have to really get creative and look for the spots that aren’t as populated.”

