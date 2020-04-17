On Travel …

Megan Kantor: Wedding and Travel Photographer

Rig: 1974 Airstream,

Location: Colorado

Note: Megan started a directory of land/homes available for travelers during COVID-19.

“It’s a confusing time for sure. I know a lot of people who, when this all started, were on the west coast and their families are all out on the east coast. So it’s like … Would it be safer to just stay put where I’m at and try to hide out? Or is it safer to try and drive all the way across the country?”

Hannah

Rig: 27-Foot Class C RV

Location: Quartzsite, AZ

Note: Hannah started a website for locating a safe space to park during COVID-19)

“We’re located in Quartzsite, AZ. Typically an RV mecca. There is a bunch of public land and boondocking around here.We’re scouring every listing online right now to just hunker down until this is over. We just want a place where we can be secure and go there now before things get really crazy. We heard that Texas and Florida have set up roadblocks on the interstates to check for residency and to make sure that you’re following quarantine rules. Almost everywhere we go we have out of state plates so we just don’t want to be a target and get into a situation where we’re having to travel more than necessary.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!