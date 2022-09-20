4. Maine Beer ZoeGet it
Maine Beer is venerated for its award-winning IPAs, but you’d be remiss if you didn’t try its flavorful take on the American amber ale this fall. This 7.2% ABV limited release is named after the founders’ daughter and a day spent at the Whale Museum in Bar Harbor. This tribute to a special memory is loaded with flavors like dried fruits, toasted malts, caramel, and piney, resinous hops.
[$9.99 for a 22-ounce bottle; mainebeercompany.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top