5. Alaskan Amber Ale
This popular amber ale from the brewers at Alaskan Brewing Co. is made using a combination of Pacific Northwest and European hops, two-row and specialty malts, as well as pure glacier water. The result is a sublimely balanced beer perfect for early fall drinking. The tasting experience swings from caramelly and malty to bright and snappy.
[$9.99 for a six-pack; alaskanbeer.com]
