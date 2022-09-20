6. Switchback AleGet it
There’s a reason Switchback Ale is the most popular draft beer in the craft beer-crazy state of Vermont. It’s that good. This unfiltered, naturally carbonated amber ale is brewed with five different malts, specially selected hops, and proprietary yeast. This results in a complex but balanced beer with notes of caramel malts, fruit esters, and floral hops.
[$11.29 for a six-pack; switchbackvt.com]
