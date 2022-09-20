8. Saint Arnold Amber AleGet it
While many amber ales get flavor from Crystal or Caramel malts, Saint Arnold decided to get a little wacky, opting to use a specialty malt called Caravienne as well as Cascade and Liberty hops. This year-round beer is best enjoyed on a crisp fall night due to its caramel and toasted malt flavors that pair well with the fruity, floral, piney hop notes.
[$9.50 for a six-pack; saintarnold.com]
