10 Best Amber Ales to Drink This Fall That Are Downright Delicious

A bottle of Saint Arnold Amber Ale
8. Saint Arnold Amber Ale

While many amber ales get flavor from Crystal or Caramel malts, Saint Arnold decided to get a little wacky, opting to use a specialty malt called Caravienne as well as Cascade and Liberty hops. This year-round beer is best enjoyed on a crisp fall night due to its caramel and toasted malt flavors that pair well with the fruity, floral, piney hop notes. 

[$9.50 for a six-pack; saintarnold.com]   

