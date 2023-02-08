10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

10. Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Brewmaster’s Collective Learn more

Paso Robles, Buellton, and Venice, CA

When it comes to beers available to members of the Brewmaster’s Collective, Firestone Walker brewmaster Matt Brynildson doesn’t hold back: “These are some of the best beers, some of the most innovative beers, and the beers that really push the limits of both our brewing equipment and our creativity.”

The yearly $500 club fee comes with a number of members-only privileges, starting with 20 beers from the brewery’s Vintage and Barrelworks programs, with 16 of those beers being club exclusives. There’s also 15% off purchases of all beer, merchandise, and dining at any of Firestone Walker’s California locations. Your welcome kit includes a birthday gift, onsite tastings, and complimentary brewery tours.

What sets this club apart: Select beers now come from Firestone Walker’s cutting edge Propagator Research & Development brewhouse in Venice, CA.

[$499/annually; firestonebeer.com]

