10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

Kulshan Beer Club

Bellingham, WA

Kulshan Beer Club’s three-month membership will cost ya $180. Wondering if it’s worth it? Kulshan took home two golds at the most recent Great American Beer Festival—so, uh, yeah, it is. On the first Friday of each month, members can pick up three six-packs and six bottles that include seasonal and special releases at Kulshan’s Bellingham, WA, K2 taproom.

What sets this club apart: In one of the larger club discounts we found, Kulshan offers 25% off draft pours, packaged beer, and merch during your membership.

[$180/three-month membership; kulshan.com]

