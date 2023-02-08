10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

4. The Bruery Reserve Society Select, Preservation Society, and Hoarders Society Learn more

Placentia, CA, and Washington, D.C.

The Bruery pegs its Reserve Society as the “world’s most adventurous beer membership.” Available at its three locations in Placentia, CA, and Washington, D.C. An annual membership will set you back $325, but you’ll get a dozen 750ml bottles of beer representing the brewery’s most unique and exclusive projects. According to The Bruery, those 12 bottles are worth $500, so it’s like you’re making money. There’s also a 15% discount on beer and merch purchases, along with access to 35 beers exclusive to Reserve Society members throughout the year.

If you don’t want to go all-in, opt for Preservation Society, a $70 quarterly membership with four members-only brews and a 10% discount on beer.

And if you want to go all the way, there’s the Hoarders Society, The Bruery’s invitation-only beer club. For $695 per year, you’ll get $900 worth of beer in your choice of barrel-aged stouts and experimental ales, or a mix with sours. There are 45 brews that are exclusive to members, plus you get early access to every other beer The Bruery releases.

What sets this club apart: If you want to give those beers a little more time, the Hoarders Society comes with 14 months of complimentary cellar storage.

[Starts at $70; thebruery.com]

