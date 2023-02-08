10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

5. Wye Hill Brewing Electric Owl Society Learn more

Raleigh, NC

Not only does Wye Hill’s beer club have a cool name, it also has a Latin motto “Vita vigilia est post tenebras lux,” which translates roughly to “Life is the light behind the darkness.” Better yet, a membership in the Electric Owl Society includes four 16-oz beers brewed with 100% North Carolina malt. There’s also a 20% discount on food, to-go beer, and merchandise. Members also get exclusive EOS swag and access to experimental releases.

What sets this club apart: Members get $5 20-oz pours of Wye Hill core beers at the downtown Raleigh taproom.

[$275/annually; wyehill.com]

