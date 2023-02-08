10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

6. Iron Hill Brewery IHBeerClub Beer Subscription Box Learn more

Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and South Carolina

Iron Hill got its start in Delaware, but you can now find 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and South Carolina. The brewery’s IHBeerClub beer subscription box can be picked up at any those breweries. You’ll get a welcome kit that includes six 16-oz cans with two IPAs each, a 750-ml bottle of the brewery’s award-winning Russian Imperial Stout, two pint glasses, and a tasting journal. And that’s just the beginning. Quarterly Brewers’ Boxes come with eight 16-oz cans of exclusively brewed beer unavailable anywhere else, plus a “mystery” gift (think koozie, shirt, hat, or the equivalent).

What sets this club apart: Inside each box there’s an interactive beer tasting guide focusing on the beer and the brewers.

[$180/annually; ihbeerclub.com]

