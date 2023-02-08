10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

7. Little Beast Guardians of Funk Barrel-Aged Beer Club Learn more

Portland, OR

The Guardians of Funk club is a barrel-aged beer membership. It’s Little Beast’s way of saying I love you—in the form of uniqe releases matured in former wine and spirits barrels. The $105 quarterly membership has a $25 sign-up fee and comes with a T-shirt and glass. Benefits include two bottles each of four unique beers, along with a 10% discount on bottles, cans, draft beer, and merch.

What sets this club apart: Little Beast’s online shop offers a private section for Guardians of Funk members to buy from the brewery’s vintage catalog that currently includes more than 40 beers.

[$105/quarterly with $25 sign-up fee;littlebeastbrewing.com]

