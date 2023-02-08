10 Best Beer Clubs in America for Dedicated Beer Connoisseurs

8. Crooked Hammock Brewery Backyard Beer Club Learn more

Middletown and Lewes, DE, and North Myrtle Beach, SC

Each of Crooked Hammock’s three locations (two in Delaware, one in South Carolina) has its own chapter of the brewery’s Backyard Beer Club. The membership includes a four-pack of a new release each month, 15% off merchandise, invites to brewery tours and beer releases, and a free birthday pint.

What sets this club apart: You can purchase up to a case of the monthly beer release at a discounted price.

[$180/annually; crookedhammockbrewery.com]

