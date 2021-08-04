The Best Protein Shakes & Pre-Made Protein Drinks

Best For Flavor: Orgain Organic Nutritional Shakes GET IT!

Pros: “It’s organic, which is a plus, and made with grass-fed milk,” White says.

Cons: Unfortunately, it’s pretty low in protein, and high in sugar and fat, he adds.

When to use: If you’re sensitive to lactose, don’t take pre-workout. You can use this post-workout. “This can be an additive to breakfast,” White recommends. “Maybe you have peanut butter to get some fat or oatmeal for some fiber with the shake,” he adds.

Main Ingredients: filtered water, orgain organic protein blend (organic grass fed milk protein concentrate, organic whey protein concentrate), organic carbohydrate blend (organic brown rice syrup, organic cane sugar, organic rice dextrins)

Macros in 1 bottle Iced Cafe Mocha: 250 calories, 16g protein, 32g carbs, 7g fat, 12g sugar

