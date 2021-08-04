The Best Protein Shakes & Pre-Made Protein Drinks

Best Quality Ingredients: OWYN Pro Elite High Protein Shake GET IT!

Pros: “It’s organic and I like the protein ratio,” White says.

Cons: Might be a little too high in sodium for your needs.

When to use: If you’re looking for a snack, OWYN Pro Elite High Protein Shake can be used in place of milk if you want a little more bang for your buck.

Main Ingredients: water, OWYN Protein Blend, Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein, Pea Fiber, Sunflower Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, Guar Gum, Natural Flavor, Monk Fruit Extract, Himalayan Pink Sea Salt, Greens Blend

Macros in 1 bottle Chocolate: 230 calories, 35g protein, 7g carbs, 7g fat, 0g sugar

Get It: Pick up the OWYN Pro Elite High Protein Shake ($45) at Amazon

