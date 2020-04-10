10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Beef Barley Soup with Sweet Potatoes
This recipe uses lots of ingredients that can be stored long-term, including frozen beef chuck, beef broth, canned diced tomatoes, barley, and sweet potatoes. It’s a filling meal on its own but can be accompanied with a side of cooked vegetables or salad.
Serves: 6
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1½ pounds beef chuck roast, trimmed of fat and cut into 2-inch cubes
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 1 medium carrot, chopped
- 1 (32 oz) container low-sodium beef broth
- 2 cups water
- 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-added salt diced tomatoes
- ¾ cup barley
- 1 medium sweet potato, cut into ½-inch chunks
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions
1. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the beef cubes and cook until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the beef and place it on a clean plate.
2. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, celery, and carrots and cook until the onion is soft and translucent about 4 minutes. Add the beef broth, water, diced, tomatoes, barley, sweet potatoes, bay leaves, and cooked beef and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, until the barley is cooked and the flavors have combined, 1 hour.
3. Add the salt and black pepper and stir to combine. Remove the bay leaves and discard before serving. Pair with a simple side salad with balsamic vinaigrette.
Recipe copyright The Create-Your-Plate Diabetes Cookbook by Toby Amidor, published by the American Diabetes Association, 2020. Photo courtesy of Mittera.
