10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Beef Barley Soup with Sweet Potatoes

This recipe uses lots of ingredients that can be stored long-term, including frozen beef chuck, beef broth, canned diced tomatoes, barley, and sweet potatoes. It’s a filling meal on its own but can be accompanied with a side of cooked vegetables or salad.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1½ pounds beef chuck roast, trimmed of fat and cut into 2-inch cubes

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium carrot, chopped

1 (32 oz) container low-sodium beef broth

2 cups water

1 (14.5-ounce) can no-added salt diced tomatoes

¾ cup barley

1 medium sweet potato, cut into ½-inch chunks

2 bay leaves

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the beef cubes and cook until browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the beef and place it on a clean plate.

2. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, celery, and carrots and cook until the onion is soft and translucent about 4 minutes. Add the beef broth, water, diced, tomatoes, barley, sweet potatoes, bay leaves, and cooked beef and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, until the barley is cooked and the flavors have combined, 1 hour.

3. Add the salt and black pepper and stir to combine. Remove the bay leaves and discard before serving. Pair with a simple side salad with balsamic vinaigrette.

Recipe copyright The Create-Your-Plate Diabetes Cookbook by Toby Amidor, published by the American Diabetes Association, 2020. Photo courtesy of Mittera.

