10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Bowtie Pasta with Pesto, Peppers and Parmesan

This simple pasta dish is perfect for the entire family, including any picky eaters in the family. It’s a delicious way to get complex carbs, fiber, and antioxidants in your diet if you use whole-grain pasta and whatever canned, frozen, or fresh vegetables you have at home.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 (16 oz bag) tricolor bow tie pasta

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup olive oil + 2 tbsp (divided)

1 small jar prepared pesto

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Boil the pasta for 9-10 minutes in a large pot. Drain and set aside.

2. Sauté the peppers in 2 tbsp olive oil. Once soft, add garlic and sauté another 1-2 minutes.

3. Add the cooked peppers and garlic to the pasta.

4. In a medium sauce pan, combine 1 jar pesto with remaining olive oil and heavy cream. Stir and simmer on low heat for about 5 minutes.

5. Pour pesto over pasta and toss. Serve with shredded Parmesan cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Photo and recipe courtesy of Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD Owner, Sound Bites Nutrition, LLC

