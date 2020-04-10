10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Coconut Lime Flounder in Parchment Paper

Fish can be frozen for several months. Defrost flounder fillets (or any other white, flaky fish), then steam them in the oven in their own little pockets made of parchment paper (or aluminum foil) for a no-mess lunch or dinner. Swap the fresh basil for dried—now is the time to use your spice cabinet!

Serves: 4

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut cream (not coconut milk)

Zest of 2 limes

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 limes, cut into 6 rounds each

12 fresh basil leaves (or 1/4 tsp dried basil)

4 (5 oz) flounder or cod fillets

4 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut, divided

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut cream, lime zest, and soy sauce.

3. Place 1 piece of parchment paper flat on the counter. On the lower half lay down 3 rings of lime and then a layer of 3 basil leaves. Place the fish on top of the basil and lime. Spoon 2 teaspoons of the coconut mixture over the fish and sprinkle it with 1 tablespoon of shredded coconut. Fold the parchment paper in half over the fish. Working your way around, gently roll the edge of the open sides of the paper, tucking the ends under the packet. Repeat this step for the remaining three packets.

4. At this time, you can store the raw-fish packets in the refrigerator and cook as needed.

5. To cook, place up to two packets on a baking sheet and roast until the fish is opaque and reaches an internal temperature of 145ºF, about 10 minutes. Using a sharp knife, carefully cut several 3-inch slits in the packets to release steam, then unwrap and enjoy.

Recipe copyright Toby Amidor, The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook: Easy and Wholesome Meals to Cook, Pre, Grab, and Go, Rockridge Press, 2017. Photo courtesy of Nat & Cody Gantz.

