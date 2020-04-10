10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Green Bean Quinoa Salad

This green bean salad is packed with flavor and texture thanks to quinoa, chickpeas, feta, and lemon. You can use canned or frozen green beans instead of fresh. It’s healthy and full of nutrients like fiber and plant-based protein.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup quinoa, cooked and cooled

2–3 cups green beans, ends removed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup feta crumbled

1 lemon, juiced

2–3 tbsp fresh dill (1 tsp if using dried)

2–3 tbsp EVOO

Cracked black pepper, as desired

Directions

1. If using fresh green beans, boil in a pot of salted water for 2 minutes, then blanch in an ice bath (or just rinse with cold water when time is up). Set aside.

2. Assemble all ingredients together in a large bowl, toss to combine. Add in green beans and top with more black pepper. Mix to combine.

Recipe and photo courtesy of mealswithmaggie.com

