10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Instant Pot Mediterranean Farro Salad

It doesn’t get any easier than using your Instant Pot to make this pantry recipe. It’s loaded with whole grains, plant-based protein, and canned or frozen vegetables. If you don’t have fresh spinach, use frozen, thawed instead.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 cups whole-grain farro

2 cups water

1 ¼ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 (15oz) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup chopped sun dried tomatoes, packed in oil, drained

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup chopped kalamata olives

3 cups baby spinach

Directions

1. Stir farro, water, and 1 tsp salt together in the inner pot.

2. Cover and lock the lid in place. Set to pressure cook (high) for 25 minutes. Use the quick-release method to remove lid.

3. Pour farro into a colander to rinse and drain, then transfer to a large bowl.

4. Add remaining ¼ tsp salt, pepper, olive oil, vinegar, beans, sun dried tomato, onion, feta, olives and spinach to the bowl, and toss gently.

5. Serve at room temperature and store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Recipe and photo courtesy of cookbook author, registered dietitian, and certified athletic trainer Dana Angelo White, MS, RD ATC

