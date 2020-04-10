10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Italian Pasta Salad

Pasta is an easy staple that last for months. Pair it with cherry tomatoes, canned green beans, and canned white beans, and you’ve got yourself an easy pantry lunch or dinner.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

For the pasta salad:

1 (12 ounce) package whole-grain penne

2 cups green beans, snipped and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tsp olive oil

1½ cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

½ red onion, diced

2 tbsp basil, to garnish

For the dressing:

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 small garlic clove, minced or 1/8 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1/4 tsp sea salt

Directions

1. Prepare pasta al dente as directed, adding green beans to the boiling water for the last 2 minutes, then rinse under cold water and drain. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil to the pasta mixture and stir well. Set aside.

2. In a salad bowl, combine the pasta and green bean mixture with cherry tomatoes, cannellini beans and red onion.

3. In another small mixing bowl, add red wine vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, and sea salt. Whisk until emulsified. Pour dressing over pasta. Toss and refrigerate for 1-2 hours until chilled, or overnight.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Kathy Siegel, MS, RDN, nutrition consultant at Triad to Wellness

