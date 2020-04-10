10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Overnight Barley Bowl with Maple and Chia Seed

“This recipe is lightly sweetened with one of my favorite pantry staples: pure maple syrup from Canada,” says Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, a dietitian in the New York City area and a nutrition partner with Pure Maple Canada. “I prefer this syrup because it boasts 60-plus health-helping polyphenols, as well as the blood-sugar-helping mineral manganese and the B vitamin riboflavin.” Don’t have fresh fruit on hand? You can substitute in any dried fruit or fruit that’s canned in 100% juice or water.

Overnight Barley Bowl with Maple and Chia

Serves: 1

Ingredients

3 tbsp pearled barley

1 tbsp white chia seeds

¼ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup low-fat milk

2 tsp pure maple syrup from Canada

1 apple, diced

1 tbsp hazelnuts

1 tsp black chia seeds

Directions

1. Combine barley, white chia seeds, yogurt, milk, and maple syrup in a small bowl.

2. In an 8 oz mason jar, layer barley mixture with apple pieces. Refrigerate overnight.

3. In a small nonstick pan over medium-high heat, toast hazelnuts and black chia seeds for 3-4 minutes, tossing occasionally.

4. Top barley bowl with toasted nuts and seeds.

Recipe and photo credit Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, a dietitian in the New York City area and a nutrition partner with Pure Maple Canada

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!