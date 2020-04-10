10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Nachos

These nachos are a healthy, easy weeknight recipe that can be customized based on what you have in your pantry. Start with a base of sweet potatoes—cut into coins—then load ’em up with your favorite toppings. (Try canned beans, canned corn, diced tomatoes, and cheese.) These go well with a garnish of avocado, salsa, or plain Greek yogurt as well. Not only are these nachos budget-friendly, quick, and easy, they’re also filled with nutrients and provide a balanced meal everyone will love.

Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Nachos

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes, cut into ¼-inch coins

1½ tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

3/4 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp cumin

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup corn (can use canned/frozen)

3/4 cup black beans

1/2 cup peppers, sliced

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, sliced

1 cup shredded cheese (I used cheddar)

Tortilla chips for topping

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 and grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Slice sweet potato into ¼-inch coins and place in large bowl. Add olive oil and spices, then mix to coat potatoes.

3. Transfer rounds to baking sheet, and top with sea salt and pepper.

4. Bake for 40-45 minutes, turning halfway.

5. While they’re cooking, heat up the corn and black beans, and slice your peppers and tomatoes.

6. Once sweet potatoes are done, transfer to a clean baking sheet (they should be close and piled on top of each other). Top with beans, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla chip crumbles.

7. Turn oven down to 400 and bake for additional 5-7 minutes, or until cheese melts.

8. Top with avocado, more chips (if desired), and Greek yogurt or sour cream.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, creator of Bucket List Tummy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!