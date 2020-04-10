10 Fresh, Healthy Recipes That Transform Canned and Frozen Foods

Vegan Butter Chickpeas

Always keep a few cans of chickpeas in your pantry to whip up this creamy dish. It features another pantry staple: white or brown rice. If you don’t have fresh spinach on hand, you can always swap it for the frozen kind.

Vegan Butter Chickpeas

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil (can use vegan butter)

1 onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 heaping tbsp curry powder

3 cups veggie broth

1 tsp hot sauce, to taste (optional)

1/2 cup raw cashews or sunflower seeds

1 small can tomato paste

1 tsbp sugar (optional)

1 tsp ground ginger or 1 cm fresh

1 pinch salt

1 can chickpeas

3 handfuls spinach

Directions

1. Heat the oil in a pot over medium heat. Sauté the garlic and onion. Add the spices and hot sauce to warm through. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

2. Add the other ingredients except the tomato paste, spinach, and chickpeas, and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes, until cashews are soft.

3. Add the tomato paste and cook for another 2 mins, stirring to combine.

4. Cool slightly, then pour into a high-powdered blender and blend on high for 2 minutes.

5. Return the sauce to the pot and add in the drained can of chickpeas. Simmer for 5 minutes, until chickpeas are hot. Stir in spinach to wilt. Serve with rice or naan.

Recipe and photo courtesy of Pamela Fergusson, RD, PhD

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!