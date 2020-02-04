10 Great Bourbon Glasses For A Late Night Drink

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of guys like to have a nice, stiff drink after a long day out of the house. Come home and unwind. Every guy has their own tastes that run the gamut of the wide variety of alcohol there is to drink. So when it comes to what your drink of choice is, you’re going to want the right kind of accessories in your home to accentuate your drink.

For the guys in the house that like to partake in some whiskey or bourbon, there are certain kinds of considerations you are going to want to take. Sure, you can drink anything out of any kind of glass you want. But you’ll look like quite the fool if you’re drinking an old fashioned out of a champagne flute. No, you gotta get a glass made for the particular taste and aroma of that amber liquid.

There are a lot of glasses out there that would complement your drink of choice. Many different styles and materials that are all equally valid. It really just depends on you and your personal taste. Luckily enough, we have collected some great glasses that are out there to give you some ideas to add to your personal bar at home.

For those quiet moments at the end of a long day or a little get together with friends, you are gonna want to add one of these glasses below to your collection.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!